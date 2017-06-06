ISRO just keep getting better

Yesterday’s launch of a geostationary communication satellite, GSAT-19 can be termed as the milestone for ISRO.

In technological terms, it was much bigger in comparison to the Chandrayaan or Mangalyaan space missions. The specialty of the launch is the kind of rocket being employed. And then comes the engine that is being used.

This mission is the first “developmental” flight of the next generation GSLV with a completely indigenous cryogenic upper stage that ISRO is working on for the last twenty years or so.

And the success was pretty much guaranteed, thanks to the work being put on taming cryogenic technology .

ISRO had a talk with the likes of Japan, US and France before finally settling for Russian engines.

However, the US, which was not given the contract objected to the Russian sale, citing provisions of Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that neither India nor Russia was a member of.

This new launch is surely going to open avenues for new opportunities for ISRO.