Lucknow University students blocking convoy of Yogi does not get bail

A Lucknow court has not given bail to 11 college students who allegedly blocked the convoy of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, showing him black flags, few days back.

What’s more, eight of these students are also been suspended by the Lucknow University.

The court is of the view that the offence was quite serious in nature and, therefore giving them bail is out of question.

Meanwhile, according to the Lucknow University, they have suspended students on account of the “security breach” of the chief minister’s convoy.

The local police was not at ease with regard to controlling the workers who also raised slogans against Yogi Adityanath.

 

