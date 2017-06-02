Over 5 mn views for ‘Spyder’ teaser in 24 hours

Chennai: The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming thriller “Spyder” has managed to garner more than 5 million views in 24 hours.









As per the film’s official Youtube channel, the teaser has clocked over 5 million views.

The 1 minute and 15 second teaser, which features a hi-tech spider, hints that the film could be high on technical wizardry.









Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film deals about bio-terrorism. Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology.