Accident in Odisha takes life of eight

Bhubaneswar: Minimum of eight people lost their lives while two others injured got injured when a head-on collision took place between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday.









The collision took place on Jagatsinghpur-Machhagaon road near Chandol Square in Jagatsinghpur district, said police.

The victims hailing from Machhagaon were returning after attending the ‘Snana Purnima’ ritual ceremony at Nemala in Cuttack district, Inspector in-Charge (IIC) of Jagatsinghpur police station, Rajnikant Mishra said.









The three-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding truck killing seven of them, including a minor girl, on the spot. Of the three injured, one succumbed at SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack, said Mishra.