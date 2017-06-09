Address “major and sensitive issues”: Xi Jinping to Modi

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping today during his meet with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that China and India should address “major and sensitive issues” dogging their bilateral ties.

Both of them met in the Kazakh capital Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Astana, Xi also congratulated India on becoming a full member of the grouping.









Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, briefing newspersons on the meeting, said that Modi agreed that China and India should deal with the sensitive issues between them.

Hua said that Xi told Modi that both sides “should address major and sensitive issues.”









“The Chinese side attaches great importance to this relationship with India, and will work together with India to complement each other’s major development strategies and stay in close communication and coordinate with each other on major regional and international affairs and maintain sound and steady growth of the bilateral relationship,” Hua said.