Advani, Murli and Uma Bharti get respite from special CBI court in Babri case

A special CBI court has given a relief to L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi from personal appearance during Babri Majid demolition case hearing, taking into account their age.

Uma Bharti is also given exemption on the ground that her daily appearance is going to have a negative impact on her official work as a Union Minister.

It is worthwhile mentioning that daily hearings are on against Advani, Joshi and 12 others in Ayodhya in UP.

Six other accused are also keen to get exemption from personal appearance but they have to wait for a bit in order to get court verdict.

Week back, the CBI court granted them bail but dismissed the discharge application.

The court ordered charges framing under 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.