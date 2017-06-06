Airtel-Telenor combo to start rolling

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given a green signal to Bharti Airtel regarding the proposed merger of Telenor India.

Few days back, both companies filed a joint application before National Company Law Tribunal for approval of their coalition. They have already got approval from Sebi and BSE.

Airtel and Telenor signed the merger contract on February, according to which, Airtel will get Telenor India’s running operations in sAndhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam.

Point to be noted here is that these circles represent a high population concentration and therefore there is a tremendous growth potential.

It will go a long way in enabling Airtel to further bolster its strong spectrum footprint in these locations.