Amit Shah Unplugged

Amit Shah is confident of BJP victory in Chhattisgarh for the fourth consecutive time.

Out of 90 seats, BJP President hopes to win over 65 seats.

When asked about his comment on Mahatma Gandhi, Shah was pointing to the reference in which he said that Mahatma Gandhi was a “chatur baniya”.

Happy with the performance of Narendra Modi government and the Raman Singh government, Amit Shah believes that there is no chink in the armour of BJP.

According to Shah, when BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, the budget of the state was just Rs. 7,328 crores, which has gone up to 70,000 crores.

The poor representation from Chhattisgarh in the Centre is always an issue, but Amit Shah said that the president of the National ST commission came from the state and there is going to be no injustice in the future as well.