Anupam Kher to play MMS soon

Mumbai: Anupam Kher today released the first look of his upcoming movie which is the adaptation of Sanjay Baru’s controversial book “The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh”.

Anupam is playing the role of the former Indian Prime Minister and is very much excited about the movie.









“To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’,” Anupam tweeted.









The black and white poster shows the side profile of Anupam, dressed as Manmohan Singh — complete with a white beard and turban. The focus of the poster is, however, more on the silhouette of a woman — presumably Congress President Sonia Gandhi — standing in the corridors of Parliament House.