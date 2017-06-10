Argentina thrash Brazil 1-0 in friendly match

Melbourne: Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in a friendly football match, positively kicking off Jorge Sampaoli’s tenure as head coach of the Albiceleste.









Defender Gabriel Mercado got the lone goal of the contest in the 44th minute. He finished off a play that was set up by a brilliant pass from Angel Di Maria to Nicolas Otamendi, whose bouncing header hit the upright and ricocheted to the Sevilla defender for an easy score, reports Efe.









Both teams had chances to open the scoring in the early going, with Di Maria hitting the post in the seventh minute before Brazil responded with a clear goal-scoring opportunity in the 23rd minute that was snuffed out by Otamendi and goalkeeper Sergio Romero.