Avoiding Social Media Trolls Katrina Kaif Way

When it comes to avoiding social media trolls, mantra of Katrina Kaif is relatively straightforward: Get rid of the negatives and focus on the well wishes of supporters and fans.

Recently likes of Priyanka Chopra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were at the receiving end of trolls regarding their dresses.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was criticized for posting an image in a swimsuit at the time of Ramadan while Priyanka was trolled for wearing a dress for her meeting with Narendra Modi.

Although, suggestion of Katrina may seem straightforward at first instance but controlling your emotions at crucial juncture is not easy especially when you happen to be a celebrity.