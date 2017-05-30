Babri case: Advani and others granted bail

Lucknow: Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and 10 others were today grated bail by the CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The defence counsel moved a “discharge application” in which the accused claimed not guilty in the December 1992 razing of the mosque at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.









The court, which granted bail on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, is now dictating the order on the discharge application, lawyers said.









The court was to frame charges against the accused in the case on Tuesday.