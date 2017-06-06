Believe in living life moment to moment: Salman

Mumbai: ‘Dabbang’ star Salman Khan today stated that he does not take his celebrity status seriously and believes in living life moment to moment.









Asked what he wants to achieve in life, Salman told the media: “I live my life moment to moment. If I can make this moment the best one, I know I will get something out of it…

“As an actor I’m doing my job. The persona you are seeing on screen is a contribution of more than 100 people from the different departments like camera, make-up and lights. How can I take that madness that you guys (media and common people) call stardom so seriously? I don’t.”









The “Dabangg” star, who has launched e-cycles under his Being Human brand, spoke on how difficult it was for him to play an innocent boy in his upcoming film “Tubelight”.

“(The) character in the film took me back to my school days. Sohail and I used to recollect so many memories of our childhood… Playing an innocent and pure character at an age when you are no more innocent, when you have experienced the corrupt world, was quite a task.”