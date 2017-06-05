Birthday wishes galore for UP CM Yogi Adityanath as he turns 45

Breaking News
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today turned 45 and birthday wishes poured in from several corners with Governor Ram Naik and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit wishing him on this auspicious day.



A close aide said although the Chief Minister does not celebrate his birthday, there were many courtesy calls from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as lawmakers, bureaucrats and followers of the Gorakhpeeth in Gorakhpur that Adityanath heads.

Leading the visitors who called on the leader on his birthday was Governor Naik, who wished that Adityanath remained healthy and led the state to dizzying heights of development and progress.



Speaker Dixit drove to the 5, Kalidas Marg residence of the Chief Minister and wished him with flowers.

