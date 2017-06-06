BJP leaders resign in Meghalaya over cattle slaughter ban

Bachu Marak, the North Garo Hills district BJP president has given resignation because of Centre’s ban on the cattle sale in markets for slaughter.

The resignation of Bachu has come straight after the resignation of Bernard Marak, district president of West Garo Hills on exactly the same issue.

Bachu in his statement said that for him sentiments of Garos come first and as beef eating is part of their tradition, non secular policy of BJP is just not acceptable.

Bachu had earlier proposed a beef party in the Garo Hills to mark the Modi government’s three years in office.

Meanwhile, Bernard Marak is all set to organisie a beef party at the Eden Bari locality of Tura on June 10 and Bachu will be part of the party.