BJYM protest over Kerala ox killing, seek apology from Sonia, Rahul

New Delhi: BJP youth workers today protested against the Congress and sought “public apology” from party President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi over the killing of a domestic ox by its youth leaders in Kerala.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers demonstrated outside the Congress office headquarters in central Delhi and alleged that its workers had hurt the sentiments of over 100 crore Hindus across India.









“Congress has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by killing the ox in full public view,” said BJYM leader Sunil Yadav, who led the protest.









“We are not satisfied with their expulsion. We demand that they be arrested and sent to jail immediately,” Yadav said.