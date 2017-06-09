UP Board Class 10, Class 12 results 2017 declared- Check here

Fate of more than 60 lakh students got disclosed today as the results of UP Board High School class 10 exam 2017 and UP board intermediate Class 12 exam 2017 have been declared at upmspresults.up.nic.in or upresults.nic.in.









The UP Board Class 10, Class 12 results were scheduled to be declared on June 9 at 12:30 pm. The UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 exams were conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2017.









The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the following websites:



upmspresults.up.nic.in

upresults.nic.in

Number of candidates:

UP Board Class 10: Around 34, 04,571 students

UP Board Class 12: Over 26, 24,681 students

UP Board Class 10 Results 2017 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2017 on Mobile via SMS.

SMS – UP10 ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263