You can file income tax returns without Aadhaar

Centre is set on making Aadhaar mandatory for several types of transactions.
The SC upheld the law making the UID number compulsory with regard to income tax returns filing and its linkage to PAN card.
This would give government some motivation, which was not at ease while defending validity of the Income Tax Act Section 139AA.
If you are having a PAN card but no Aadhaar as of now, you can still file your income tax returns this year.
According to Supreme Court, Section 139AA would be applied in a prospective manner and has given direction to the government that urgent measures need to be taken in order to assuage citizens’ apprehension regarding data leakage concerning Aadhaar and PAN linkage.