You cannot stop us with violence, declare Amit Shah to Kerala goverment

BJP President Amit Shah is confident that the BJP growth in Kerala cannot be stopped with violence.

It is worthwhile pointing that there are number of attacks against BJP and RSS workers in the state, most notably in the Kannur, the home district of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This statement of Amit Shah has come at a time when the party is founding it real tough to conduct its activities in Kerala.

According to the party sources, BJP would take necessary measures in order to make sure that those responsible for the attacks against BJP-RSS workers get punishment.

Shah believes that BJP is ready to make a mark in the state.

BJP State President Kumanom Rajasekharan and former Union Minister and MLA O Rajagopal are working overtime to give a much needed impetus to the party in the state.