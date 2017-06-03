CBSE Class 10 results declared | Click to see

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Thiruvananthapuram regions have been declared today and students can check the results on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.









The board has also tied with search engine Bing to display the results.









The results have come after a controversy over the moderation policy of the board. In April, the board had decided to scrap the moderation policy, which elicited a court intervention advising against the scrapping.