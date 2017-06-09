CBSE plea to be heard by Supreme Court on June 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today stated that said it will hear on June 12 a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plea seeking the declaration of NEET result that was put on hold by the Madras High Court.









The apex court vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan agreed to hear the CBSE plea after Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh requested for an urgent hearing.









The court will also hear the plea for the transfer of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) cases pending before the Madras and Gujarat High Courts.