‘Changed’ Mayawati countering BJP with new strategies

For Mayawati, BJP just want cheap popularity and they keep on ignoring the interests of farmers.

BSP supremo is also not happy with the law and order condition in UP, referring to caste-based clashes in Saharanpur district.

For so many years, Mayawati has pretty much ignored the importance of media but now she wants BSP workers to use media as a tool in order to help victims of injustice.

Mayawati also highlighted her past work in countering BJP, saying that if Yogi government had implemented even 30 percent of its loan waiver scheme, results would have been different.

Mayawati also gave the party office bearers and workers, instructions to stay away from holding protests or staging ‘dharnas’.