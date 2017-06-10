UP Chief Secretary asks officials to maintain secrecy of files

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar today told the senior officials to make sure that the secrecy of government files and records is maintained at all costs.

The Chief Secretary has in a note to all departmental heads mentioned that they would be held accountable if there was any infringe of secrecy.









There have been many instances where decisions before being taken are leaked to either the stakeholders or the media, landing the state government in a piquant situation, an official informed.









He added that it has also been expected of the officials, mainly departmental heads, to keep an eye on the subordinates to ensure that files are not leaked. All Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries have been sent this missive, it was informed.