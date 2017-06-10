Chopper crashes near Badrinath, one killed seven injured

Dehradun: As per the information given by the police, one person lost his life while several others got injured at the time when when an eight-seater chopper crashed near the Bardinath shrine in Uttarakhand.

The Mumbai-based aviation company’s chopper was carrying a pilgrim family back to Haridwar from the shrine after their ‘darshan’ when the accident took place.









The helicopter with eight passengers on board, including three staff members took off normally but soon lost balance and crashed in the nearby thickets, officials said.









The engineer of the chopper – Vikram Lamba, a resident of Assam, fearing for his life jumped mid-air and was sliced by the rotor of the helicopter. He died on the spot.