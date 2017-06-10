CL2017: India Vs South Africa (MATCH PREVIEW)

Indian team has been in splendid form since the very start of the Champions Trophy 2017 and has managed to get through to the later stage with its chances still open for qualifying to the semis of this mammoth tournament.

Team India successfully defeated Pakistan in a high voltage game at Burmingham in which men in blue clinched 124-run victory that was also their second biggest in terms of runs over Pakistan in ODIs behind the 140-run win at Dhaka on June 10 back in the year 2008.









In their second outing Team Indian suffered 7 wickets defeat from the Sri Lankan team. Despite piling 321 runs on board, India lost the match with eight balls to spare. Earlier in the tournament, South Africa was defeated by Pakistan while on the other hand it was India who got better of Pakistan team. Sri Lanka in their first match were defeated by the world’s no.1 one day side i.e South Africa.









POSSIBE OUTCOMES IN THE PRESENT SCENARIO:

Indian team will be combating against the Proteas tomorrow at the Oval and if India wins that game they will fix their spot for the semis. And on the other hand, if South Africa will win that match then straightway they will qualify for the semis.

“Chokers’’ as they say for the South African team, have the tendency to choke at the semis and finals of the big tournaments. This team is much more balanced as compared to other teams of the Group B. With a destructive line up comprising of Hashim Amla, De Qock, JP Dumminy South Africa are looking strong and might turn out to be the winners if their batting lineup fires against India in the crucial qualifier.

Ravi Ashwin might get a game finally keeping in mind his capabilities against left handers which will make team management think about his inclusion in the playing eleven.

Now, let us see the possibilities that can make or break the dream of qualifying to the semifinals.

If the match between India and South Africa is called off then INDIA will qualify because the net run rate is higher than that of Africa along with the winner of Pakistan versus Sri Lanka match. And if the match between IND VS SA turns out to be a full match and the other one between Lions and Pakistan is washed out, then in that case Sri Lanka along with the winner of IND VS SA game will move to semis as the Lions are ahead of Pakistan in terms of Net run rate.

If we see the points table of GROUP B than we will make out that presently any team can make it to the semis of this tournament.



By- (Ayush Tiwari)