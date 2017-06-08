Congress banking on Sharad Pawar to beat BJP in President Election

Congress message to Sharad Pawar is quite straightforward: If not king, be our kingmaker.

Pawar who declined to be the Opposition candidate for the Presidential election, is now given a target of ensuring non-BJP parties field strong candidates for the post of President and the Vice-President.

Sonia Gandhi, has announced the subgroup, including the likes of Manmohan Singh, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury as members. As the subgroup coordinator, NCP supremo will hold individual consultations with other members in order to bring about a consensus.

Nitish Kumar who was not present in the lunch organized by Sonia Gandhi is a member of the subgroup, and has pretty much put to rest the buzz in the media that he can move out of the Opposition camp.

President Pranab Mukherjee completes his tenure on July 24, while Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s tenure finishes on August 10.

So far names circulating includes Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav and Congress leader Meira Kumar.

The Election Commission yesterday announced the poll schedule for the Presidential election.