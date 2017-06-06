Congress Working Committee meeting today, Rahul Gandhi promotion may be discussed

More than six months have passed by, when Congress Working Committee said in public that Rahul Gandhi should be the new party president.

And today, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is going to preside over Congress highest policy body meeting.

The CWC meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi is coming at a time when the party is working very hard to unite opposition parties ahead of the presidential election next month.

Also on the agenda is to counter BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is Congress first high profile meeting after party was humiliated in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the assembly elections.

The party has to finish internal elections by this year. The president’s election is expected to take place by 15 October.