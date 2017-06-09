CT 2017: Tough road ahead for India as group B turns wide open

London: It will not be an easy task for the Indian team to secure their place in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy following to the hefty loss to Sri Lanka in yesterdays match.

Solid batting display by Sri Lanka made them register a seven-wicket victory over India in their Group B Champions Trophy match at The Oval.









Set a challenging target of 322 runs, the Lankans rode on half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka to cross the line in 48.3 overs and register their first win the tournament. The duo dominated the Indian bowlers to add 159 runs between them and lay the foundation of a successful run chase.









Indians will now have to win their third match against South Africa on Sunday to make sure they qualify for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.