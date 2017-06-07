CT2017: India vs Sri Lanka (Match Preview)

London: Following to the comprehensive win against Pakistan in the league match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India will look to out play Sri Lanka in tomorrow’s match and book the semi-final berth of the big tournament.

Match will be played at The Oval and the return of captain Angelo Mathews might turn out to be the motivating reason for the Sri Lankan team.









India’s confidence must be sky high having registered a massive 124-run win over arch-foes Pakistan and the win has kind of set the tempo for the rest of the tournament.









Sri Lanka have to considerably improvise on their batting after being all out at 203 runs against South Africa, allowing the Proteas a 96-run victory.

India will look to demolishing the opponents with their formidable batting line-up with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya who made their mark with the bat in the opening game against Pakistan.