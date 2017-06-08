CT2017: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India

Sri Lanka today won the toss and has elected to bowl first against India in the ICC Champions Trophy match to be played here at the Oval ground.

It will be for the second time in this tournament that Indian team will be batting first and will be setting target for the opposition.









For Sri Lankans the main change in their squad is the comeback of their skipper Mathews who will be the part of the team and will however not bowl in this match. There are three changes, Tharanga, Kapugedara and Seekkuge will sit out while Mathews and Danuska and Thisara Perera come back.









For India, once again the team management is relying on the seam bowlers and Ashwin has been made to sit out from the playing eleven.

It will be a crucial match for both the teams as India will try to book their place for the semifinals of this big tournament by winning today’s match on the other hand, Sri Lanka will be hoping to get their first win of the tournament after getting defeated by the South Africa in the first match.