‘Dangal’ mints over Rs 1,000 cr in China

Beijing: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s starrer “Dangal” has managed to break all the records and entered the Rs 1,000 crore-mark of box office collections in China.

Movie became the first Indian film to achieve the feat. This is rare as China has a special quota for foreign films where the number of Indian films is too small. Yet, “Dangal” has joined the elite club of some 30 films that have raked up over Rs 1,000 crore.









As per data on ticketing platform Maoyan, the movie raked in 1.067 billion RMB by Thursday. Among other foreign films, “The Mermaid” is the highest-grossing movie (over 3 million RMB) in China, followed by likes of “Monster Hunt”, “The Fate and Furious” and “Furious 7”.









“Dangal” is about a determined father in a patriarchal society, training his daughters into world class wrestlers. Aamir is one of the most popular Indian actors in China.