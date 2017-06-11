Demand for Gorkhaland intensifies

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) had intensified its demand for Gorkhaland.

GJM has called an indefinite shutdown of government and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) offices in Darjeeling hills from tomorrow.

This latest move has triggered fresh uncertainty in the region.

Good news is that the GJM has exempted schools, colleges, transport, hotels from the shutdown purview.

All the signboards written in Bengali is going to be removed, with signboards only in English and Nepali would be given a permission.

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung called for “non-cooperation” movement with the state government.

The GJM leadership has written to Narendra Modi Government urging it to look into the Gorkhaland demand.