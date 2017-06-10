Differences galore in meat exports

There are differences galore within the Narendra Modi government when it comes to ban the sale of cattle in animal markets for slaughter.

APEDA, a commerce ministry body has said to the environment ministry that country’s buffalo meat exports can hit a new low if the new guidelines came into the fray.

India as a country is known world over as reliable supplier of buffalo meat, thanks to the wide array of steps taken for ensuring animal health and hygiene.

In terms of statistics, India do more than a fifth of global buffalo meat trade at this point of time. Because of UP government’s crackdown on illegal abattoirs in the state in March, there is a dip of around 10 percent in country’s buffalo meat shipments in April.

Amid growing protests from lots of states against the notification of environment ministry, Harsh Vardhan has announced in media that the government is open to modifications in the notification.