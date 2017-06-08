Breaking News
Director Ashwiny Iyer heaps praise for Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao
Mumbai: Director of movie “Nil Battey Sannata”, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari today went on to praise the acting skills of actor Rajkummar Rao after i, watching his latest release “Behen Hogi Teri”.



“Rajkummar Rao is never his true self! He is actually a piece of every little life experience that brings watching cinema alive. ‘Behen Hogi Teri’,” Tiwari tweeted on Thursday.

Rajkummar has collaborated with Tiwari for the upcoming film “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, which is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana. It will feature Ayushmann as the owner of a printing press, Rajkummar as an author and Kriti as a straightforward and liberated girl. The film that is slated to release on July 21.

