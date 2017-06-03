Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits Alaska

Washington: US Geological Survey (USGS) today gave information that an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 has struck off Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.









The epicentre of the event, although strong and shallow, at a depth of 4.3 km, was in the Bering Sea about 205 km northwest of Attu Station, in the Aleutians West Census Area, Xinhua reported.









As the island had a population of 21, consisting entirely of coast guard personnel, according to the 2010 US census, the USGS estimated both potential fatalities and economic losses to be unlikely.