England thrash Bangladesh by eight wickets in Champions Trophy match

London: Keeping in touch with their brilliant display, England team thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in Group A match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament played at the Kennington Oval.









There was a fine total of 306 that was set on the board by the opposition and then it was Alex Hales (95) and Joe Root (133 not out) who led from the front to to chase the target after England started off on a poor note, losing opener Jason Roy (1) in the third over with just six runs on the board.









Incoming batsman Root then joined Hales and added 159 runs for the second wicket in 25.3 overs before Hales was dismissed by Sabbir Rahman. The 28-year-old batsman, who slammed 11 boundaries and two sixes, was caught at deep mid-wicket by substitute fielder Sunzamul Islam.