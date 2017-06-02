Ex MLC Iqbal received 1000 cr from Babu Singh Kushwaha

Lucknow: In the investigation carried out by the Enforcement Directorate, it’s been found that the ex MLC Mohammad Iqbal was given rupees 1000 crore cash by the then minister Babu Singh Kushwaha for changing the amount into white though different means. The cash given to him was the black money of the NRHM scam.

There are at present 13 agencies that are looking after the forgery and scams done by the ex MLC Iqbal. The report that has been developed by ED will be presented in front of the Supreme Court in the form of the status report comprising of the proofs of the wrongdoings of Iqbal.









Saharanpur resident Iqbal used to sell wooden logs and had fruits shops to his name and the same person is now the owner of the renowned university built in the 700 acres land. He has more than 150 companies to his name along with more than 40 firms as well.









He entered into mining business in the Saharanpur belt and then entered into politics with the help of Babu Singh Kushwaha and became MLC. There are several cases against him that are been investigated by the ED.

ED has asked him to appear before them and then there will be questioning done on the basis of the proofs collected by them against Iqbal. Earlier, Saharanpur resident Ranvir Singh had filed the PIL against Iqbal in the Supreme Court following which the orders were given to investigate the matter.