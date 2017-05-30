Figures show anti-Romeo squad a huge success in UP

Lucknow:The Uttar Pradesh government today disclosed figures that showed that the anti-Romeo squads in the state were a “huge success”. An official statement said that in a less span of time of two months, more than 3.38 lakh people have been warned to behave and not to repeat “mistakes” like eve-teasing (molestation), passing lewd comments and engaging in obscene acts in public places.









A total of 538 cases were filed and legal action has been initiated against 1,264 people, an official said. These actions, he further stated, were taken against people at malls, markets, outside schools, colleges and educational institutions, bus and railway stations.









About 7.42 lakh people were questioned. Official talking to media stated that however cautioned the police and the anti-Romeo squads not to harass innocent people or take penal action like shaving off heads and blackening faces.