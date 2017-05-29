Five arrested with cocaine in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: According to the information given by the officials, four Nigeria nationals along with one another from Ivory Coast were taken into custody for allegedly promoting cocaine in the city.

“On a tip-off, the Crime Branch raided two houses in the suburbs and seized 168 grammes of cocaine valued at Rs 18 lakh,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, S. Ravi said in a statement here.









In the first raid, three Nigerians — Udogala Augustine Arinze, 29; Ebuka Emmanuel Iweh, 37 and Peter Nwabunwanne Okafor, 26 were caught with 117 gm of the drug.









In another raid, Ebele Ifekwu Ufearoh, 53, of Nigeria and Zago Constant, 32, of Ivory Coast were nabbed for possessing 51 gm of cocaine.