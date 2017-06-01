Breaking News
prev next

Five Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliatory firing

Indian Army in retaliatory firing
Indian Army in retaliatory firing
122 0
Facebook Twitter Google LinkedIn Email

Jammu: According to the sources of the Indian Army, five Pakistani soldiers have been killed today in retaliatory firing on the border in Jammu and Kashmir.



The firing took place in Bhimber and Battal sectors, the sources said.



I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd