Former minister Kapil Mishra thrashed in Delhi assembly

New Delhi: According to the media reports, sacked water minister Kapil Mishra was today beaten and assaulted by the Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs in Delhi assembly.









Earlier, Mishra posed nine questions to his friend-turned-foe Arvind Kejriwal including whether he was aware that a Russia trip of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh “was sponsored by a man who is being probed for a Rs400-crore high-security number plates scam”.









Reacting to the drama in the Assembly, BJP MLA RP Singh said: “Kejriwal has proved he is an anarchist. We will speak to our party president and approach the L-G for action.”