French Open: Bopanna-Dabrowski win mixed doubles title

Paris: Indian tennis sensation Rohan Bopanna along with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski clinched the mixed doubles title at the French Open tennis tournament.

The seventh seeded Indo-Canadian combination overcame the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in 56 minutes.

Bopanna is the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam title after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza. Bopanna is also the fourth Indian to become mixed doubles champion at the French Open. Bhupathi was the first — he won the title with Rika Hiraki of Japan in 1997.

Bhupathi achieved the feat for a second time in 2012 with Sania Mirza before Paes partnered Swiss star Martina Hingis to win the title last year. Indians have now won a total of 20 mixed doubles titles at Grand Slam tournaments.