Paris: Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker today advanced to the second round of the French Open by defeating Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.









The 24-year-old Argentine on Monday needed two hours and 13 minutes to defeat his Bosnian rival, who is 96th in the global rankings, reports Efe.









Kicker is to face Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, the World No.23, in the second round.