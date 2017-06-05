Grueling heatwave engulfs UP, mercury mounts

Lucknow: Weatherman stated that no respite is expected in the coming time from the heatwave in Uttar Pradesh as the day temperatures are expected to rise even more.

With temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius in the state capital here on Sunday, the heat wave in the state was setting new records.









Banda remained the hottest at 48 degrees Celsius while Mahoba was the second hottest on Sunday with the mercury touching 47 degrees Celsius.









Lucknow simmered at 45.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was four notches above normal. The humidity, however, came down from 75 to 60 per cent. The minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.