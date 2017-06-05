GST is turning point for our economy: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed GST as the turning point for the India’s economy.

Modi believes that GST implementation is the culmination of the concerted attempts from everyone, right from industry bodies to political parties.

He directed officials to put special emphasis on cyber-security in IT systems as it plays quite a pivotal role in GST.

Narendra Modi organized a meeting in this regard which was also attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.