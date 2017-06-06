Heat wave continues in Uttar Pradesh, 10 people dead

Lucknow: As per the information given by the officials, minimum of ten persons lost their lives due to the heat wave in various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24-hours.

The number of patients with heat stroke conditions, diarrhoea, vomiting and high fever has increased in hospitals across the state. Bundelkhand is the worst hit with mercury logging an average of 47 degrees Celsius in most districts. Banda and Mahoba continue to simmer under an unprecedented heat wave.









Officials say four persons died in the Bundelkhand region while six children died in the Avadh region owing to heat stroke and ‘loo’ (warm winds). All these deaths have been reported from Bahraich district, where more than three dozen children, infants were being treated for heat stroke.









More than 120 people are suffering from food poisoning in Harwatand village following Roza iftar. A team of government doctors has been stationed at the village. Temperature is hovering at around 46 degrees in Etawah, Mainpuri, Unnao, Kanpur, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Hardoi and Auraiyya.