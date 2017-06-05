‘Hindi Medium’ goes big, mints more than Rs 50 crore

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan starrer comedy drama film “Hindi Medium” has managed to make a fine collection at the box office by collecting Rs 53.60 crore.









“Hindi Medium” got released on May 19 and stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and “Tanu Weds Manu” fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over Rs 12 crores overseas, read a statement on behalf of the makers.









The film has already got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

“‘Hindi Medium’ crosses Rs 50 crore. Emerges a winner.. (Week 3) Friday – Rs 1.76 crore, Saturday – Rs 2.75 crore, Sunday – Rs 3 crore. Total: Rs 53.60 crore,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.