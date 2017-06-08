India to become a full member of SCO

India is going to be a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, when it comes to Nawaz Sharif, chances are minimal.

According to the sources, Modi can also interact with officials of Kazakhstan, the biggest supplier of uranium to India.

India had been an observer country at the SCO for the last twelve years and had applied for a full membership three years back.

Came into fray in 2001, the SCO at this moment of time has six members — China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The benefit of joining SCO will be seen in economy, connectivity and trade.

India is also hoping to benefit from Tashkent-based Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (RATS).