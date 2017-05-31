India in favour taking its relations with Spain “even more productive”: Modi

Madrid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that India was committed to take ties with Spain to “a new level” when he will meet his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy.

Addressing the media at La Moncloa, the official residence of the Spanish Prime Minister, Modi said India was in favour taking its relations with Spain “even more productive”. “India is committed to take relations with Spain to a new level.”









Modi arrived here from Germany on Tuesday on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe that will also take him to Russia and France.

Modi said his discussions with Rajoy would lead to improved ties between India and Spain. “India and Spain should work together in all spheres.”









Stating that terrorism was a challenge before humanity, Modi said: “We should work together to deal with emerging global challenges.”