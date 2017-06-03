India holds upper edge over Pakistan in CT match: Afridi

London: Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi today stated that the Indian cricket team is looking much more balanced and has an edge over the Pakistan team in the upcoming Champions Trophy Group B match to be played tomorrow at Edgbaston.

India possess a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kohli, that can flay any bowling attack on its day.









“As a passionate Pakistan supporter, it’s natural that I would want my team to finish on the winning side against any team, and especially against India. However, recent history and the depth of the India squad gives it a slight edge over Pakistan heading into the game,” Afridi wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).









“Kohli’s credentials as a top-order batsman are known to all and he has played some memorable innings in the ODI format. I have vivid memories of his sublime century against us in the 2012 Asia Cup, while he was at his absolute best in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 clash at Adelaide, laying the foundation of an Indian win with a masterful hundred.